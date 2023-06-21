Atmore Man Charged With DUI After Molino Highway 97 Crash

An Atmore man has been charged with DUI after causing a near head-on wreck Monday evening on Highway 97 near Molino.

Jess William Taylor, 39, was charged with DUI with property damage and reckless driving first offense. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

According to FHP, Taylor was traveling north on Highway 97 just north of Sunshine Hill Road when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle about 7 p.m.. Troopers said injuries to both drivers were minor.

The road was closed for over an hour due to the crash.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.