Arson Investigation Underway After Fire At Century Mobile Home

Authorities are investigating a suspected arson Wednesday morning in Century.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a reported mobile home structure fire at the end of Mays Street off Jefferson Avenue about 10:53 a.m.

The fire was quickly reported to be out with only minor damage reported.

“On the (back) side of the structure, there did appear to be multiple ignition points, leading to the suspicion of arson,” Escambia County Public Information Officer Davis Wood said. “There was no fire extension to the interior of the home.”

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

There was no electric service yet to the mobile home, which appeared to be new and recently set up on the property.

