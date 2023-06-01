Acie Ray “Snuffy” Dickerson, Sr.

Acie Ray “Snuffy” Dickerson, Sr. age 93 of Cantonment, Florida passed away May 28, 2023.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama on November 6, 1929 to Acie Lionel Dickerson and Claude Lavonia Dickerson. He served in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran.

Acie worked for St. Regis Paper Mill as a papermaker for 37 years. He was a member of Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Acie had a passion for hunting and fishing and there was nothing he could not fix or repair.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Mary Kosloski Dickerson; daughter, Renina Ann Macks; son, David Wayne Dickerson; parents, Acie Lionel Dickerson and Claude Lavonia Gordy Dickerson; and sisters, Clare Winifred Shipp and Vivian Kathleen Alday.

Acie is survived by daughter, Debra (Donnie) Gable, sons, Acie Ray (Brenda) Dickerson, Jr, Curtis Lionel Dickerson, and Nathan Van (Patsy) Dickerson; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Deacon Randy Enfinger officiating. Interment will be in Spruell Cemetery, Cantonment, Florida.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to services.

Special thanks to Covenant Care Inpatient Hospice at Ascension Sacred Heart for the great care and compassion showed to Acie and his family.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.