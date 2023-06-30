Monteverde Carves Up Biscuits In 9-1 Win

Patrick Monteverde earned his league-leading eighth win of the season on Thursday night, stifling the Montgomery Biscuits over 7.0 dominant innings in a 9-1 Pensacola Blue Wahoos victory.

Monteverde (W, 8-1) allowed only an unearned run on four singles as the lefty, bound for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle next weekend, lowered his ERA to a league-best 1.93. In 26.0 innings against Montgomery this season, Monteverde has struck out 34 batters and allowed only one earned run.

After the Pensacola offense struggled through four hitless innings, Victor Mesa Jr. broke the ice with a three-run double against Victor Muñoz (L, 6-4) in the top of the fifth. The Blue Wahoos then put together five hits and six runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles from Will Banfield, Norel González, Dalvy Rosario and Nasim Nuñez, as well as another RBI double from Mesa.

Montgomery’s lone run came in the fifth on an infield single, missed catch error and a double play grounder. Monteverde completed 7.0 innings for the fourth time in his career, and the third time already this season.

Zach McCambley and Jefry Yan combined to work the final two innings of relief for Pensacola, recording six outs without allowing a hit.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday

written by Erik Bremer