Three Suspects Wanted In Century Attempted Home Invasion

June 17, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in what they say appeared to be an attempted home invasion late Thursday night in Century.

About 11:10 p.m., a resident of Plum Street off Alger Road was away from home but noticed activity on security cameras.

Three males with their faces covered broke a window and attempted to enter the home as the resident watched the cameras from another location, according to Morgan Lewis, ECSO spokesperson. They failed to gain entry to the home before fleeing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 