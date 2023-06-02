Molino Utilities To Shut Off Water For Jacks Branch Road Area Thursday Morning

Molino Utilities will shut off water Thursday morning for residents along and near a portion of Jacks Branch Road.

The water will be off beginning about 8 a.m. for Molino Utilities customers on Jacks Branch Road, Lavanda Lane, Old Bridge Road, Perdido Lake Rpad, Fish Hook Lane and Vantage Road. The outage is expected to last two to three hours for a leak repair.

For any additional information, contact the utility at (850) 587-5538.