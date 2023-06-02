Flomaton Police Serve Search Warrant, Arrest Local Man For Burglary

A Flomaton man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a local business.

The Flomaton Police Department executed a search warrant at Old Sardine Road. Police said they found 43-year old Adam Jameson Buckley in possession of “several thousands of dollars worth of items” that were taken during the burglary of S & S Construction on Pecan Leaf Lane in Flomaton with the last few weeks.

Buckley was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on charges of theft of property first degree and burglary second degree. Both charges are felonies.

He remained in jail without bond.