Flomaton Police Serve Search Warrant, Arrest Local Man For Burglary

June 18, 2023

A Flomaton man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a local business.

The Flomaton Police Department executed a search warrant at Old Sardine Road. Police said they found 43-year old Adam Jameson Buckley in possession of “several thousands of dollars worth of items” that were taken during the burglary of S & S Construction on Pecan Leaf Lane in Flomaton with the last few weeks.

Buckley was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on charges of theft of property first degree and burglary second degree. Both charges are felonies.

He remained in jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 