Rep. Matt Gaetz Discusses Trump Indictment, Border Crisis, Farming At Jay Event

Congressman Matt Gaetz met with constituents in Jay Friday evening, discussing tops from the indictment of former President Donald Trump to immigration to the price of fertilizer.

Commerce Street in the heart of Jay was closed and bleachers were set up outside Scott’s Outdoors. Gaetz walked out of the store to chants of “USA, USA!” from the crowd on a muggy evening before he was introduced by Mike Scott, a third generation owner of the store.

“At Scott’s Outdoors, we stand for the constitution of the United States,” Scott said. “We stand for the right to keep and bear arms in this United States.”

“I never thought we’d be at this moment where America was at risk of looking more like a third world country than the greatest society that’s ever existed in all of human history,” Gaetz said. “This indictment against President Trump is not only factually unsound and legally unreasonable, it is explicit election interference. And I think everybody knows, if Donald Trump wouldn’t running for president again, and if he wouldn’t winning, this wouldn’t be happening. Joe Biden has had classified records in his house since 1974. I wouldn’t even born; I wouldn’t even a twinkle in my daddy’s eye.

“This is really an affront against us, against the people,” he said.

The Northwest Florida Congressman spoke out against debt limit increases and across the board cuts for every federal agency.

Instead, he said he wants to abolish the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Labor and make other targeted agency cutbacks.

“I tell them in Washington — alcohol, tobacco and firearms is just a good weekend in Northwest Florida, not a need for government agency,” he said to laughter from the crowd.

Gaetz said he wants to see term limits for the House and a balanced budget.

Wearing a “Keep America Farming” cap, the congressman said food security is national security as farmers face fertilizer costs up 40% and other financial challenges.

And he wants to see better decisions on the border.

“I am for legal immigration,” he said. “I believe that having the ambition edge on the rest of the world is a really important thing for the United States of America.But allowing people to come in without permission, without any sense of screening…we should be allowed to choose the people we want. Is that a bad thing to say? That we as a country should choose who comes and goes. In all of your homes, do you choose who comes and goes?”

Pictured: Congressman Matt Gaetz speaks to a crowd in Jay Friday evening. Images by WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.