Woman Killed After Crashing Over I-10 Overpass At Pine Forest Road

A 43-year old Pensacola woman is dead after crash down an I-10 overpass Tuesday morning.

It happened about 4:45 a.m. at I-10 and Pine Forest Road. The woman was traveling west on I-10 when her vehicle drifted in the median, went through a barrier between the two bridges and went airborne. The vehicle overturned one and half times on the embankment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic on Pine Forest Road was delayed for several hours for the crash investigation.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.