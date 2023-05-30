Woman Killed After Crashing Over I-10 Overpass At Pine Forest Road

May 30, 2023

A 43-year old Pensacola woman is dead after crash down an I-10 overpass Tuesday morning.

It happened about 4:45 a.m. at I-10 and Pine Forest Road. The woman was traveling west on I-10 when her vehicle drifted in the median, went through a barrier between the two bridges and went airborne. The vehicle overturned one and half times on the embankment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic on Pine Forest Road was delayed for several hours for the crash investigation.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 