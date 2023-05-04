Win Number 100 For Northview Baseball Coach Jeremy Greenwell
May 4, 2023
Northview High School baseball coach Jeremy Greenwell is celebrating his 100th win.
After Tuesday’s number 100 in the W-column with a shutout of Central, the team presented Greenwell with an autographed home plate and a customized bat.
Greenwell was the first coach in Northview history to reach 100 wins.
Thursday night, Greenwell will be aiming for win number 101 as the No. 1 Chiefs take on No. 2 Royals in Jay for the district championship.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
