Wild Ninth Leads Wahoos To Sixth Straight Win

Trailing 1-0 going to the bottom of the ninth, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos took advantage of three consecutive Mississippi Braves errors for a 2-1 walk-off victory, their sixth win in a row.

After a leadoff single from Joe Rizzo against Jake McSteen (L, 0-1), both Cody Morissette and Victor Mesa Jr. were prepared to sacrifice an out to advance the tying run. Both reached on errors from third baseman Beau Philip, loading the bases for Dane Myers. Myers hit a weak chopper towards the left side of the infield, where McSteen made an errant throw home to bring home the tying and winning runs.

Eury Pérez was outstanding in his start for Pensacola, fanning a season-high 11 batters over 5.0 two-hit, one-run innings. His only blemish, a solo homer to Ardan Pabst in the fifth, gave Mississippi a 1-0 lead that they would hold until the game’s final moments.

Tanner Gordon twirled 7.0 scorless innings for the Braves, preventing Pensacola from establishing a threat all night. But the Pensacola relief trio of Josan Méndez, Patrick Murphy and Sean Reynolds (W, 1-1) kept the game within reach, allowing the Blue Wahoos to rally for their first walk-off win of the season.

At two hours and one minute, it was the fastest nine-inning game of the season, almost eclipsing a 1:54 game from 2019 as the fastest in team history.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday morning.

written by Bill Vilona, photos Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos