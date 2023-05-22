Where Emergency Care Begins: It’s EMS Week In Escambia County

It’s Emergency Medical Services Week in Escambia County.

The county commission issued a proclamation designating the week recently. EMS Week was first established by President Gerald Ford in 1974 . This year, Escambia County will be celebrating EMS Week with the theme, “Where Emergency Care Begins.”

“Our team continues to meet the challenges of the ever-increasing demand placed on Emergency Medical Services,” said EMS Chief David Torsell III. “The tireless effort of our EMTs and Paramedics is a testament to the dedication they provide to the citizens of Escambia County every day.”

Last year, Escambia County EMS responded to 74,060 calls. That’s an average of about 8.5 calls per hour, 24 hours a day for 365 days.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.