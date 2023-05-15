Water Main Break Reported Between North And East Chipper; Boil Water Advisory

A water main break was reported Monday between North Chipper Road and East Chipper Road that may have led to a disruption in water service. At 1:45 p.m., crews were on site working to restore service as quickly as possible.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all Cottage Hill Water Works customers on North Chipper Road and East Chipper Road until further notice

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.