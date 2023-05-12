Wahoos Up 6-0 As Game With Barons Suspended by Rain

Bennett Hostetler’s grand slam highlighted a six-run first inning for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday in a game that was suspended due to rain in the middle of the second inning.

The game will be picked up Friday at 4:30 with the Blue Wahoos leading the Birmingham Barons 6-0.

Friday’s regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Thursday’s suspended game. The Friday contest will be shortened to seven innings.

The Blue Wahoos scored six unearned runs against Vince Vannelle in the first, capitalizing on an infield error to score the game’s first run before an RBI single from Joe Rizzo and Hostetler’s grand slam. M.D. Johnson worked a scoreless, hitless first inning in a brief start – the righty’s third in a row that was cut short by weather.

The Blue Wahoos will resume Thursday’s contest on Friday afternoon in Birmingham.

written and photo by Erik Bremer/Blue Wahoos