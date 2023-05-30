Two Arrested After Beulah Traffic Stop, One On Drug Charges
May 30, 2023
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop Monday in Beulah.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said narcotics were discovered after they stopped a 2022 Dodge Ram at Beulah Road and Mobile Highway.
Kyle Matthew Smith, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $11,000.
Naomi Hope Williford, 23, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for fleeing and eluding. She was released on a $5,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office said the Dodge pickup was seized.
