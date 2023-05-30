Two Arrested After Beulah Traffic Stop, One On Drug Charges

May 30, 2023

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop Monday in Beulah.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said narcotics were discovered after they stopped a 2022 Dodge Ram at Beulah Road and Mobile Highway.

Kyle  Matthew Smith, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $11,000.

Naomi Hope Williford, 23,  was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for fleeing and eluding. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Dodge pickup was seized.

