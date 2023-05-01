Today: Escambia Schools Parents Can Choose Student Access To School Library Books

– Parents can stop their kids from checking out any library books at all

– For unlimited access, no parental action is needed

Beginning today, parents of students in Escambia County Public Schools can fill out a form specifying what type of books their student can check out of the library.

The move comes as about 190 books have been challenged and a handful have been banned from school libraries.

The library access form is available in the school district’s Focus Parent Portal, and it will allow parents to choose their student’s level of access to both library and classroom collections.

If parents decide that unlimited access is best for their child, they need not fill out the form. The default for all students is unlimited, unless a parent makes another choice.

With unlimited access, students will have “full access to check out grade and age appropriate books that are available at their grade (elementary, middle, high) school library to include same grade level inter library loan as well as classroom libraries”.

Other options are:

Limited : Students may check out books from the library media center, but there is content that a parent would like their student to not have access to in the library media center including the classroom library.

: Students may check out books from the library media center, but there is content that a parent would like their student to not have access to in the library media center including the classroom library. No Access: Students are not permitted to check books out of the library media center or use classroom library books.

If a parent chooses “limited” on the form, they will be able to specify which type of books they do not want their child to check out.

