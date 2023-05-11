Tate Falls To Leon 6-5 In Regional Quarterfinal

May 11, 2023

The Tate Aggies lost the lead late as they fell 6-5 to Leon Wednesday night in Tallahassee in the opening game of regionals.

Leon broke a 3-3 tie when they scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth

James Davis and Caden Kelly both had homers for the Aggies — Davis in the third and a long ball for Kelly in the seventh.

Drew Reaves went one and two-thirds inning for the Aggies, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out one. Rilee Lowery was on the mound for four innings, giving up one run and one hit with four strikeouts. Gabriel Patterson pitched for a third of an inning, surrendering one hit and three runs and striking out one.

Clifton Quiggins and Kelly had two hits each for Tate to lead at bat.

The Aggies ended their season at 18-8.

Also Wednesday night , No. 1 Pace lost to Winter Springs 10-4.

NorthEscambia.com file photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 