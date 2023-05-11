Tate Falls To Leon 6-5 In Regional Quarterfinal

The Tate Aggies lost the lead late as they fell 6-5 to Leon Wednesday night in Tallahassee in the opening game of regionals.

Leon broke a 3-3 tie when they scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth

James Davis and Caden Kelly both had homers for the Aggies — Davis in the third and a long ball for Kelly in the seventh.

Drew Reaves went one and two-thirds inning for the Aggies, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out one. Rilee Lowery was on the mound for four innings, giving up one run and one hit with four strikeouts. Gabriel Patterson pitched for a third of an inning, surrendering one hit and three runs and striking out one.

Clifton Quiggins and Kelly had two hits each for Tate to lead at bat.

The Aggies ended their season at 18-8.

Also Wednesday night , No. 1 Pace lost to Winter Springs 10-4.

NorthEscambia.com file photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.