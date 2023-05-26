Tara Ann Bryan

Ms. Tara Ann Bryan, age 38, passed away, Sunday, May 22, 2023. Tara was born on October 1, 1984, in Foley, AL; to Anthony Bryan, of Atmore, AL; and Lynn Dextras, of Foley, AL.

She loved doing her makeup and hanging out with her friends. She would always start her conversations with “Well how have you been doing” and end them with “I love you”.

She is survived by her son, Cameran Bryan, and her parents, Anthony Bryan and Lynn Dextras. She is also survived by her siblings, Brittany Bryan, Corey Bryan, Tiffany (Colton) Bowen, Ashton Nelson (Brady Rolin), Alexandria (Austin) Lassiter as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tara will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Bro. Tony Sells and Daphne Fretwell officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Colton Bowen, Brady Rolin, Peter Earl Patterson, Chase Jaye, Joey Barber, and Kemariyuan McCaster.