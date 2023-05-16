Study To Consider Realignment, Four-Laning Of Beulah Road To A Relocated Kingsfield Road

The Escambia County Commission this week will consider funding a study on realigning Beulah Road to accommodate a proposed Kingsfield Road relocation project.

The Beulah Road extension would be studied as a rural four lane divided, limited access road, which would likely begin as two lanes in the near future and ultimately expand to four lanes, according to the county. The proposed Beulah Road Extension also includes a new I-10 interchange.

The western extension of Kingsfield Road has been designed and permitted. It consists of rebuilding the existing roadway westward a half mile from County Road 97 and the construction of a new road one mile to the west.

The proposed $911,000 Project Development and Environmental (PD&E) Study will consider the safety and environmental impacts of the Beulah Road realignment. It will take approximately 18 months to complete.

The Escambia County Commission will consider funding for the study at their meeting on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.