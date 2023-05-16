Study To Consider Realignment, Four-Laning Of Beulah Road To A Relocated Kingsfield Road

May 16, 2023

The Escambia County Commission this week will consider funding a study on realigning Beulah Road to accommodate a proposed Kingsfield Road relocation project.

The Beulah Road extension would be studied as a rural four lane divided, limited access road, which would likely begin as two lanes in the near future and ultimately expand to four lanes, according to the county. The proposed Beulah Road Extension also includes a new I-10 interchange.

The western extension of Kingsfield Road has been designed and permitted. It consists of rebuilding the existing roadway westward a half mile from County Road 97 and the construction of a new road one mile to the west.

The proposed $911,000 Project Development and Environmental (PD&E) Study will consider the safety and environmental impacts of the Beulah Road realignment. It will take approximately 18 months to complete.

The Escambia County Commission will consider funding for the study at their meeting on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 