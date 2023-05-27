Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Nets 190,853 Pounds Locally

May 27, 2023

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive two weeks ago collected 190,853 pounds locally.

The food was donated to food banks in Northwest Florida, providing the equivalent of 219,862 meals.

The May 13 event marked the 31st year for the National Association of Letter Carriers’ (NALC) annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive – the largest, national, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans.

Escambia and Santa Rosa letter carriers  collected food donations that will benefit individuals and families served by Manna Food Pantries, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.

