Sonic Boom From Returning SpaceX Capsule Rattles Escambia County

A sonic boom heard and felt across Escambia County and surrounding areas Tuesday night was caused a SpaceX Dragon capsule and Ax-2 crew returning to earth. After passing over the area, the capsule successfully slashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City.

After the boom rattled the area, Escambia County 911 operators took a large number of calls, and NorthEscambia.com received hundreds of messages from Northwest Florida and South Alabama. Our readers reported what they thought was an explosion.

The capsule was caught in a NorthEscambia.com photo (above) streaking across the sky over Highway 164 west of Highway 29, between McDavid and the Christian Home community.

Pictured above: A SpaceX Dragon capsule streaks across the night sky above Highway 164 between McDavid and the Christian Home community Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge. Photos below courtesy SpaceX.