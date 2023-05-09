Slayton Discusses His Political Future, Superintendent’s Future, Sales Tax At Town Hall

Escambia County School Board District 5 member Bill Slayton and Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith held a town hall Monday night at Tate High School.

Slayton discussed his political future, the future of the superintendent, sales tax and enrollment capacity during the meeting.

Slayton said since 2008, the district has spent about $90 million in half cent monies in District 5 for improvements and new construction, including the current Ernest Ward Middle School and Kingsfield Elementary.

“That school is running approximately 900 elementary students, so the question is what are we going to do next,” he said about Kingsfield Elementary. “We are looking; we are talking. We are seeing what we have to do.”

“Tate High School is closed for students to transfer into. They began the year at almost 2,200,” he said. The only pending upgrade for Tate he mentioned was covers for an outdoor eating space by the cafeteria to increase student use.

An audience member questioned if Slayton, who was first elected in 2008, will seek another term in 2024.

“That’s a question that my wife and I have discussed. I can’t give you the concrete answer tonight. Hang on until it’s election time,” he said. “I’ll let you know.”

He was a bit more decisive when asked about his continued support to retain Smith.

“I believe that you have to give people time to do the job. Nobody can walk in and do it, and turn everything around immediately,” he said. “You have to learn as you go, and you are learning on the job. There’s no other way to learn as a superintendent except become a superintendent…As long as I am in office, my intentions are to keep supporting the superintendent because that is what the team ought to be doing and that’s what the school board voted to do. ”

