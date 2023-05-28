Several Reported Injured In Cantonment Wreck

May 28, 2023

As many as five people — including children — were reported injured in a wreck Saturday night in Cantonment.

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. on Muscogee Road and preliminary information indicated it was a hit and run.

The injured were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS. An update on their conditions was not available, but the injuries were not considered life threatening.

The crash is under investigation and further details have not been released.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 