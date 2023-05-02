Century Backyard Searched In 2017 Flomaton Double Murder Case (With Gallery)

Tuesday morning, law enforcement searched a backyard in Century for evidence in the 2017 murder of a Flomaton couple.

About 2:30 p.m. on August 12, 2017, the bodies of 50-year old Timothy Adams and his wife, 61-year old Susan Adams, were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside their mobile home at 1455 College Street in Flomaton. They were last seen alive earlier that morning, and investigators believe they were murdered before noon that day.

In late 2021, Jermaine Lavelle Smith of Flomaton, Jacqueline Bernice Rolin of Atmore, and Kenneth Joe Lowery, Jr. of Century were each charged with three counts of capital murder in the case and are jailed awaiting trial.

Tuesday, the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant assisting the Flomaton Police Department at a home in the 6800 block of Jefferson Avenue in Century at a home next door to an empty lot owned by Wesley Chapel Church. Both the church and the home at the search warrant location were destroyed in a February 2016 EF-3 tornado.

Neighbors told us there was a tent or temporary living quarters on the property following the tornado; a new home has since been constructed. Officials said the current resident of the home is not connected to the murder case.

“We are looking for physical evidence in the case,” Flomaton Police Chief Dane NeSmith told NorthEscambia.com at the search location. He declined to elaborate on the type of evidence.

ECSO Florida deputies, investigators and crime scene technicians, along with Flomaton police officers, were seen using metal detectors across the backyard of the home. When the detectors audibly indicated that something metal was found, flags were placed to mark the location. Officers could later be seen digging at the flag marker locations.

Authorities said no evidence was recovered Tuesday.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.