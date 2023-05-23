Register Now For The Miracle League of Pensacola Inaugural Sporting Clay Shoot
May 23, 2023
The Miracle League of Pensacola Inaugural Sporting Clay Shoot will be held June 3.
It is $500 per four-person team, and mulligans will be available.
Check in will begin at 7:30 a.m, followed by a safety brief at 8:30 a.m.. The shoot will begin at 9 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Shooting Center at 6950 Quintette Road in Pace.
To register, for sponsorship details or for more information, visit miracleleaguepensacola.org or call (850) 982-8933.
The top shooter will win an annual membership to the Santa Rosa Shooting Center. There will be other top prizes, door prizes and more.
