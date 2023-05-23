Register Now For The Miracle League of Pensacola Inaugural Sporting Clay Shoot

The Miracle League of Pensacola Inaugural Sporting Clay Shoot will be held June 3.

It is $500 per four-person team, and mulligans will be available.

Check in will begin at 7:30 a.m, followed by a safety brief at 8:30 a.m.. The shoot will begin at 9 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Shooting Center at 6950 Quintette Road in Pace.

To register, for sponsorship details or for more information, visit miracleleaguepensacola.org or call (850) 982-8933.

The top shooter will win an annual membership to the Santa Rosa Shooting Center. There will be other top prizes, door prizes and more.