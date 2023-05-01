Pickup Truck Overturns In Cantonment Wreck

There were no serious injuries reported in a two-vehicle rollover wreck Sunday night in Cantonment.

The crash involved a passenger car and a Ford dually pickup on County Road 97 at Bristol Park Road.

The driver of the pickup was quickly extricated through the windshield. Both drivers were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers have not released further information.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.