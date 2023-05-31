Pet Groomer, Retail Space Proposed For Highway 29, Highway 196

May 31, 2023

A pet groomer and other retail could be coming to Highway 29 near Highway 196.

Plans have been filed with Escambia County Development Review for the “Cozy Corner” pet grooming facility and leasable retail space at 4178 HIghway 29 on two adjacent lots totaling 1.82 acres between the Florida Forest Service fire tower to the south and Highway 196 to the north.

Plans show a proposed 4,740 square foot building and a parking lot on one of the parcels with an entrance driveway between the two parcels.

The plans are in the initial review process before the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Written by William Reynolds 

 