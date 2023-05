Pace Slips Past Tate For 6A District Title

The Pace Patriots claimed the 6A District 1 championship 7-6 Thursday night in Pace.

The Aggies held a 6-3 lead headed into the bottom of the seventh. Pace tied it up at 6-6, and the winning run was forced in when a Pace batter was hit by a pitch.

Clifton Quiggins and Drew Reaves had two hits each for the Aggies. Brayden Touchstone, Ethan McAnally, James Davis and Madox Land each added one hit.

File photo.