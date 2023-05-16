One Injured In Pine Forest, West Roberts Rollover In Cantonment

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash at Pine Forest and West Roberts roads early Tuesday morning.

The driver of a passenger car was apparently northbound on Pine Forest Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle crossed West Roberts Road and overturned, sliding until coming to rest on its roof.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating has not released further details.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

