Northview Beats Holmes County 17-6 To Advance To Regional Finals

May 12, 2023

With a 10-run final inning and two home runs, the Northview blasted by Holmes County 17-6  in the 1A regional semifinals Thursday night in Bonifay.

Chloe Ragsdale and Emma Gilmore both homered for the Chiefs.

Jamison Gilman led off for the Chiefs, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out two in four innings. Aubrey Stuckey pitched three innings, allowing two nits, no runs and striking out two.

Stuckey led Northview at the plate, going 4-4. Gilmore was 3-5, A Flowers went 2-3, Ragsdale and M Golson were 2-5. K Alvare, R Brooks and Mary-Clayton Dawson eached added a hit.

Next Tuesday at 7 p.m., the Jay Royals (15-11) will host Northview (15-12) in the regional finals. The winner advances to the final four.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 