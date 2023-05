North End Elite Wins 8U Tournament

The North End Elite won the recent USFA 8U Softball Tournament at Pace. The team includes players from the Molino Recreation Association and Northwest Escambia 8U softball. Pictured above: (front, L-R) Mailei Milner, Paycen Cutler, Madison Daniel, Issy Mills, Bryndle Moye, (middle L-R) Abby Weaver, Bayleigh Enfinger, June Kilgore, Hadley Cook, Peyton Roberts, Caroline Peters, Tatum Godwin. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.