New: Get Your Vehicle Registration In Molino – Without Waiting In Line

May 25, 2023

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford has introduced a new way to pick up registrations from his office in Molino without the need to get in line.

The Molino tax collector office now has ExpressWay lockers.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Renew your registration online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.
  2. Receive an email from “Luxer One” when your registration is ready.
  3. Scan your pickup code at the locker.
  4. No need to wait in line.

The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino Office is located at 6440 North Highway 95A, in the Molino Community Center complex.

Contributed photo.

