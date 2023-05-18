NAS Pensacola Is Now Open To The Public Seven Days. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Wednesday, Naval Air Station Pensacola reopened to the public seven days a week for the first time in over three years.

While on the base, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Barrancas and the National Naval Aviation Museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available through the Visitor Control Center at the main gate to anyone with family interred at the cemetery.

Public access to NAS Pensacola will be available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. through the west gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. The museum is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a Real ID or passport.

“We cannot express how excited and grateful we are to welcome everyone back to their museum,” said Ret. Adm. Kyle Cozad, President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. “We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all visitors of these simple ‘Know Before You Go’ tips to help make their experience that much smoother.”

Real ID Required

The Department of Defense (DoD) and the Navy require any identification card used for base access to be compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005. Real ID-compliant identification cards are marked by a star on the upper right of the card. If you do not have a Real ID compliant identification, you must present an original or certified true copy of a birth certificate bearing a raised seal, social security card, and driver’s license issued by a state, territory, possession or District of Columbia that is not Real ID-compliant. All three documents must bear the same name, or a former name as documented on acceptable name change documentation such as a court order, marriage certificate or divorce decree.

Access Depends On Parking

Air station access will be dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

There Are Restrictions

The following restrictions will apply to visitors during public access:

No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)

No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

No alcoholic beverages allowed

No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

No visitors with boats and boat trailers

All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

Foreign National Access

Foreign nationals are authorized access but must be escorted by a U.S. citizen in the same vehicle. The U.S. citizen will have a background check conducted upon arrival. Foreign national visitors who have not been processed through the Foreign Visits System Confirmation Module (FVSCM) must be in possession and present a permanent resident card, alien registration receipt card (Form 1-551) or a foreign passport which contains a temporary 1-551 stamp or a temporary 1-551 printed notification on a machine-readable immigrant visa (MRIV).