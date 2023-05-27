Myers Homers In Wahoos 4-0 Win Over Braves

Dane Myers hit an inside-the-park home run to start off a fun Friday night for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who defeated the Mississippi Braves 4-0 for their second win in a row.

Myers circled the bases in the first after his sinking liner got past diving Braves center fielder Jacob Pearson. It was just the fifth inside-the-parker in team history, and the first since Ivan De Jesus Jr. in 2019.

Evan Fitterer (W, 4-1) worked the first 5.2 innings of a four-hit shutout for the Blue Wahoos. The righty worked out of trouble in every inning, and got help from relievers Austin Roberts and Josan Méndez to complete the scoreless game.

Alan Rangel (L, 1-4) took the tough-luck loss for Mississippi, allowing only the Myers homer in 5.0 innings of work. The Blue Wahoos added some insurance with a three-run eighth, as Cody Morissette and Griffin Conine punched RBI singles past a drawn-in infield.

Norel González was 3-for-4 with a double, and José Devers finished 2-for-4 with a triple, stolen base and impressive double play on the defensive side with a diving stop at third base.

The Blue Wahoos gained a game in the standings, and are now 6.0 games clear of second place Montgomery and Biloxi in the South Division with 26 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Saturday in Mississippi.

by Erik Bremer