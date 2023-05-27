Myers Homers In Wahoos 4-0 Win Over Braves

May 27, 2023

Dane Myers hit an inside-the-park home run to start off a fun Friday night for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who defeated the Mississippi Braves 4-0 for their second win in a row.

Myers circled the bases in the first after his sinking liner got past diving Braves center fielder Jacob Pearson. It was just the fifth inside-the-parker in team history, and the first since Ivan De Jesus Jr. in 2019.

Evan Fitterer (W, 4-1) worked the first 5.2 innings of a four-hit shutout for the Blue Wahoos. The righty worked out of trouble in every inning, and got help from relievers Austin Roberts and Josan Méndez to complete the scoreless game.

Alan Rangel (L, 1-4) took the tough-luck loss for Mississippi, allowing only the Myers homer in 5.0 innings of work. The Blue Wahoos added some insurance with a three-run eighth, as Cody Morissette and Griffin Conine punched RBI singles past a drawn-in infield.

Norel González was 3-for-4 with a double, and José Devers finished 2-for-4 with a triple, stolen base and impressive double play on the defensive side with a diving stop at third base.

The Blue Wahoos gained a game in the standings, and are now 6.0 games clear of second place Montgomery and Biloxi in the South Division with 26 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Saturday in Mississippi.

by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 