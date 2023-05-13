Mother, Her Stepfather Boyfriend Charged With Murder Of Her 2-Month Old Baby

May 13, 2023

A mother and her stepfather, who is also her boyfriend, are charged with the murder of a 2-month old baby in Escambia County, Alabama, according to authorities.

“The child had numerous bruises to the body and had suffered severe head trauma,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said Friday night about the April 9 death.

Shelby Shyanne Comalander, 24, and Larry William Jackson, 48, are both charged with murder and aggravated child abuse. Jackson faces an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine. Both are residents of the 200 block of Riley Road in the Poarch community north of Atmore.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Department of Human Resources investigation led to the arrest.

Both suspects were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond. Additional details have not been released as the investigation continues.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 