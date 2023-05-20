Mental Health Task Force Releases Findings

Friday, the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida released its report of finding and recommendations.

The task force comprised a diverse group of over 100 participants, including front-line workers, community service organizations, religious groups, first responders, hospital administration and CEOs, judges, city council members, county commissioners, state legislators, and state agencies.

The reports are available at mentalhealthtaskforce.org.

“Now, the focus shifts to the crucial stage of implementing these recommendations,” Rep. Michelle Salzman said.