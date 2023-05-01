McIntosh, Blue Wahoos Beat Biscuits Twice In Sunday Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos extended their winning streak to five games on Sunday afternoon, completing Saturday’s suspended contest with a 4-3 win and finishing off their series with the Montgomery Biscuits with an 11-4 victory.

Game one, suspended in a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth, saw the Blue Wahoos score a run in the seventh on a wild pitch against Graeme Stinson (L, 1-1) and in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk to Nasim Nuñez. Zack Leban (W, 1-0) delivered 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, and Jefry Yan and Sean Reynolds (S, 2) weathered a late Biscuits comeback to seal a 4-3 victory.

In the regularly scheduled Sunday game, Paul McIntosh took center stage with a 5-for-6 game as the Blue Wahoos won 11-4. The DH hit homered, doubled and drove in four for just the third five-hit game in Blue Wahoos history, and first since Bryson Smith in 2015.

Joe Rizzo opened the scoring in the first with an RBI single against Mason Montgomery (L, 0-1), and Dane Myers hit the first of three Pensacola homers in the second before McIntosh extended the lead to 4-1 with an RBI single.

Dax Fulton labored through 3.1 innings, but allowed only one run before Austin Roberts (W, 1-0) took over in relief. By the time Roberts left after 1.2 scoreless innings, McIntosh had hit a three-run homer to extend the lead to 7-1. Cody Morissette highlighted a four-hit game with a two-run homer in the seventh as the Blue Wahoos stretched out the lead even further.

Pensacola pounded out a season-high 16 hits in the game, and used Andrew McInvale and Brady Puckett from the bullpen to lock down their fifth win in a row.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.