Man Serving Life For 2009 Murder Of Cantonment Woman Has Died In Prison

May 3, 2023

cainstation.jpg

A man serving a life sentence for murdering a Cantonment woman in 2009 has died in a prison.

Scott Joseph Thompson was convicted of second degree murder for the strangulation death of Cheryl Cain and leaving her body in a dumpster.

“Mr. Thompson died on April 27, 2023 while assigned to Blackwater Correctional Facility,” Florida Department of Corrections Press Secretary Paul W. Walker told NorthEscambia.com on Tuesday. He was 42-years old.

Thompson’s cause of death was not yet available from FDC. He had been incarcerated in state prison since July 27, 2010.

Cain’s body was found in a dumpster behind a former gas station on Highway 29 at Burgess Road in Pensacola on March 25, 2009. DNA evidence from the dumpster and in Cain’s car were used to charge Thompson with murder, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Thompson’s DNA was reportedly found in Cain’s vehicle, which was located after the murder at a Pensacola motel.

Phone records also connected Thompson to Cain, as well as a witness that testified that the two argued over money the last day she was seen alive.

