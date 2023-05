Man Killed In Logging Accident Near Berrydale

A man was killed in a logging accident south of Berrydale Monday in Santa Rosa County.

The accident was reported about 8:25 a.m. off the 2800 block of Sugarberry Circle, just east of Highway 87.

According to the county, the man was killed by logs that rolled of a log truck

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Additional details, including the man’s name, have not been released.