Man Charged With Santa Rosa County Homicide

A Santa Rosa County man has been charged with a homicide reported Saturday in Pace.

Jeffery Todd Stahler, 61, was charged with second degree homicide murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, felony assault, aggravated assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a body had been discovered in the 4100 block of Diamond Street and determined that a homicide had occurred.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Stahler attempted to flee but was taken into custody, according to deputies.

Stahler was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.