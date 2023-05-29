Man Charged With Santa Rosa County Homicide

May 29, 2023

A Santa Rosa County man has been charged with a homicide reported Saturday in Pace.

Jeffery Todd Stahler, 61, was charged with second degree homicide murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, felony assault, aggravated assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a body had been discovered in the 4100 block of Diamond Street and determined that a homicide had occurred.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Stahler attempted to flee but was taken into custody, according to deputies.

Stahler was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 