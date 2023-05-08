Legislature Approves $1.257 Million To Replace Century’s Freedom Road Bridge; $628K Toward Failed Prison Water Well

The Florida Legislature has approved a state budget that includes replacement of the Freedom Road Bridge in Century and half the money needed to replace a failed town water well serving the Century Correctional Institution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet signed the budget that includes $1.257 million for the bridge and over $628,000 for the water well.

Freedom Road Bridge

The 2023-24 Florida budget includes $1,257,000 to replace a Town of Century bridge on Freedom Road.

On January 29, 2020, the town suddenly closed the bridge on Freedom Road, just east of Jefferson Avenue. Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com a few days later showed the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure. Several pilings under the wooden bridge were no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings were split or had extreme deterioration (pictured above).

The closure turned Freedom Road into a cul-de-sac with one way in and one way out for residents, including the Camellia Gardens apartment complex.

According to the legislative funding request by Rep. Michelle Salzman, replacing the bridge will improve emergency vehicle access, provide a shorter and more direct route to the nearest hospital in Jay for some residents, and provide better access for residents in the area.

It is anticipated that the $1.297 million will cover construction and other costs like engineering and surveying. No matching funds are required from the town, and it is estimated that the project could be complete by the end of 2024.

Town of Century Well No. 3

The budget includes $628,500 to replace the Town of Century’s Well No. 3, which exclusively serves Century Correctional Institution, half of the $1.297 million that was requested.

After multiple problems, the well suffered a catastrophic failure during the summer of 2022 and no longer provided water to the prison for staff and inmates. A shaft shattered into a dozen or more pieces and fell to the bottom of the well.

Water service was restored through a permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system that was completed in late May 2020 to provide a dependable water supply to the prison. The interconnect was installed after the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison suffered a repairable failure in early May 2020. That forced the town to use two-inch fire hoses from a Central Water Works fire hydrant on the south side of Tedder Road to the prison on the north side of the road until a permanent solution was in place and the well was repaired.

A temporary pump provides some water, but it must be supplemented by water from the two wells that supply the town’s citizens or from the Center Water Works interconnect. “Operation of these additional

supplies is manually controlled and subject to interruptions,” according to Rep. Michelle Salzman’s funding request.

Pictured top and inset: The failed Freedom Road bridge in Century. Pictured bottom inset: The Town of Century water tower above the failed water well that serves the Century Correctional Institution. Pictured below: At one point, water flowed across Tedder Road through these fire hoses to provide service for the prison. An interconnect under the roadway now provides a backup water supply. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.