Johnston Homers As Blue Wahoos Fall 5-1 To Smokies

May 20, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks in a 5-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night.

Troy Johnston’s solo home run in the fifth inning was the lone bright spot for the Blue Wahoos, who have now lost back-to-back games for the first time in almost a month.

The Smokies took an early lead against Pensacola starter Luis Palacios (L, 1-1) with an RBI single from Pablo Aliendo in the second inning and a solo homer from Chase Strumpf in the third. Palacios allowed two runs in 5.0 innings, departing with a 2-1 deficit.

Nelson Maldonado added some insurance for Tennessee with a two-run double against Dylan Bice in the sixth inning, and BJ Murray closed out the scoring with a solo home run against Brady Puckett in the eighth.

Pensacola threatened in the eighth and ninth, but couldn’t chip away at the deficit. Ben Hecht (S, 2) wriggled out of a jam in the ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 