Johnston Homers As Blue Wahoos Fall 5-1 To Smokies

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks in a 5-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night.

Troy Johnston’s solo home run in the fifth inning was the lone bright spot for the Blue Wahoos, who have now lost back-to-back games for the first time in almost a month.

The Smokies took an early lead against Pensacola starter Luis Palacios (L, 1-1) with an RBI single from Pablo Aliendo in the second inning and a solo homer from Chase Strumpf in the third. Palacios allowed two runs in 5.0 innings, departing with a 2-1 deficit.

Nelson Maldonado added some insurance for Tennessee with a two-run double against Dylan Bice in the sixth inning, and BJ Murray closed out the scoring with a solo home run against Brady Puckett in the eighth.

Pensacola threatened in the eighth and ninth, but couldn’t chip away at the deficit. Ben Hecht (S, 2) wriggled out of a jam in the ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos