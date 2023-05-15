John Willie White, Jr.

Mr. John Willie White, Jr; age 80, passed away, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home in Century, FL; surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1942, in Wallace, AL; and resided most of his life in Century, FL. He was a member of Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church. He retired from Container Corporation with many years of service, a Tree Surgeon for many years, and drove a log for several years.

Mr. White enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He believed in God, family, and hard work. He served as a deacon at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church for over 20 years. He enjoyed taking his wife Mary Ann to the Smoky mountains. He also enjoyed tinkering on small engines. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan. His passion was cleaning and manicuring the cemetery at Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Willie (Lillian Scott) White, Sr; wife Mary Ann White, and one sister, Eula B. Sullivan.

He is survived by his one son, John Mathew White (Amanda Gifford) of McDavid, FL; two daughters, Teri Angela White, of Century, FL; Kimberly Ann (Craig) Burkett, of Byrneville, FL; three brothers, Bob (Ronnie) White, of Bay Minette, AL; Whitey (Shirley) White, of Century, FL; Ander (Linda) White, of Century, FL; five grandchildren, Daniel Kelley, Trent White, Jill Steadham, Jonathan Burkett, David Burkett, and a special friend and caretaker Shelia Lee.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Tim Floyd and Rev. Eric Bryan officiating.

Burial will follow at Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Kelley, Trent White, Johnathan Burkett, David Burkett, Jeffery Steadham, and Zach Carter.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.