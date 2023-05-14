Jay Falls 9-7 In 1A Regional To Holmes County

Holmes County defeated the Jay Royals 9-7 Saturday in eight innings to win the 1A Regional Final in Jay.

The game was tied at seven each after five. After two scoreless innings, Holmes County added two in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Justin Smarr went for three innings for the Royals, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out four. Landon Golden tossed two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Kaden Strength was on the hill for one and a third innings, surrendering five hits and three runs with no strikeouts. Ethan McDonald pitched one and two-thirds innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out none.

Justin Smarr led the Royals at the plate, going 3-5. McDonald, Ayden Sowers, Tomas Ravendo and Nahan Smarr added one hit each.

Jay’s season ended at 17-12. Holmes County moves to the 1A Final Four on May 17 against Chipley.

