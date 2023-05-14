Jay Falls 9-7 In 1A Regional To Holmes County

May 14, 2023

Holmes County defeated the Jay Royals 9-7 Saturday in eight innings to win the 1A Regional Final in Jay.

The game was tied at seven each after five. After two scoreless innings, Holmes County added two in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Justin Smarr went for three innings for the Royals, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out four. Landon Golden tossed two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Kaden Strength was on the hill for one and a third innings, surrendering five hits and three runs with no strikeouts. Ethan McDonald pitched one and two-thirds innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out none.

Justin Smarr led the Royals at the plate, going 3-5. McDonald, Ayden Sowers, Tomas Ravendo and Nahan Smarr added one hit each.

Jay’s season ended at 17-12. Holmes County moves to the 1A Final Four on May 17 against Chipley.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 