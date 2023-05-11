Holmes County Tops Northview 3-2 In 1A Regional Semi (With Gallery)

Top ranked Northview fell to Holmes County 3-2 in eight innings Wednesday night’s 1A regional semifinal in Bratt.

The game remained scoreless through six innings before both teams scored two each to make it 2-2 headed into extra innings.

Jamarkus Jefferson went seven innings for the Chiefs, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out eight. Cason Burkett closed with the extra inning on the hill, surrendering one hit and one run with two strikeouts.

Burkett, Luke Bridges and Kaden Odom had two hits each to lead Northview at bat. Jefferson and Trent Knighten both added a run.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Northview ended their season at 17-7.

Holmes County advances to take on Jay Saturday; the Royals beat Paxton 9-6 Wednesday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.