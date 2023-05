Gwendolyn Kearley

Gwendolyn Kearley, age 89, of Gonzalez, FL, passed away May 8, 2023. She was born in Brownsville, AL, on April 13, 1934, to Roy and Evelyn Holcombe. Gwen was married to Leslie Kearley for 44 years. Gwen worked for Gonzalez United Methodist Church for 31 years, as church secretary. She was a member of Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Evelyn Holcombe; sister, Edith Hughes; sister, Betty Jean Holcombe; and spouse, Leslie L. Kearley.

Gwen is survived by her daughter, Robyn (Jeff) Byrd; daughter, Beth (Mike) Herndon; daughter, Cindy (Mike) McNay; grandsons, Kyle Paulk and Tim (Brittany) Herndon; granddaughters, Hillary (Keldon) Simkins and Laura (Jesse) Edgin; one great granddaughter and one great grandson.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Gonzalez Methodist Church. Reverend Andy Perry will be officiating. Interment will be in Gonzalez Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Herndon, Jeff Byrd, Mike McNay, Tim Herndon, Keldon Simkins and Jesse Edgin.