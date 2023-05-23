Grant Providing $1.3 Million In Water Meter Upgrades For Century

The Town of Century will receive just $1.3 million for new water meters and associated upgrades through a grant awarded to Escambia County.

The $1,301,892 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Grant will be used to replace all of Century’s approximately 825 existing commercial and residential water meters, moving from a manual read system to a radio reporting system.

The existing meters were installed as a radio read system in 2011, but the system has long since failed and the meters are read manually each month.

The new water meters will be automated, which will allow the town to read them in batches while driving through the water system franchise area. The project will also include the new software, hardware and staff training.

The project will include replacement of all commercial and residential water service lines from the main to the customer connection. This includes connection to the water main, new service lines under the road (if required), and replacement of the meter box and all its contents including a new water meter.

Through an interlocal agreement, the county will use the state grant to reimburse Century for the project.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.