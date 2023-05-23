Gov. Kay Ivey Awards $34K In Grants To Atmore, Flomaton Police Departments

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $34,000 in grants to the Atmore and Flomaton police departments.

The City of Atmore will use $24,000 to purchase new software for Atmore Police Department vehicle computers to make information sharing between officers easier.

The Town of Flomaton will receive $10,000 to purchase new tactical bullet-proof vests for the Flomaton Police Department.

Ivey awarded grants totaling $147,414 to help seven law enforcement agencies in south Alabama purchase new or update existing equipment.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities every day and having up-to-date equipment helps them be better prepared for what they may face on any given day,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist these agencies in their efforts to keep their officers and communities safe.”

The grants are from more than $750,000 in law-enforcement equipment funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

NorthEscambia.com photo.