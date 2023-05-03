Gilmore’s Bottom Of The Eighth Walk-Off Single Pushes Northview Into District Championships

May 3, 2023

Emma Gilmore hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Northview beat Paxton 6-5 Tuesday night in the District 1-1A  semifinals Tuesday night in Bratt.

The game was tied at when Gilmore singled on a 3-0 count to score Makayla Golson.

With the win, Northview (14-11) advances to the title game against the defending Class 1A state champion Jay Royals. Northview will host at 7 p.m. Thursday. Jay (13-11) is coming off a 7-0 shut out of Baker Tuesday afternoon.

Aubrey Stuckey opened in the the circle for the Lady Chiefs, going six innings allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five. Jamison Gilman went for two innings, giving up one run and not hits while striking out three.

Gilmore, Gilman and Mary-Clayton Dawson had two hits each for Northview. Stuckey, Berklee Hall andAllison Flowers added on hit each.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

s

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 