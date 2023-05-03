Gilmore’s Bottom Of The Eighth Walk-Off Single Pushes Northview Into District Championships

Emma Gilmore hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Northview beat Paxton 6-5 Tuesday night in the District 1-1A semifinals Tuesday night in Bratt.

The game was tied at when Gilmore singled on a 3-0 count to score Makayla Golson.

With the win, Northview (14-11) advances to the title game against the defending Class 1A state champion Jay Royals. Northview will host at 7 p.m. Thursday. Jay (13-11) is coming off a 7-0 shut out of Baker Tuesday afternoon.

Aubrey Stuckey opened in the the circle for the Lady Chiefs, going six innings allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five. Jamison Gilman went for two innings, giving up one run and not hits while striking out three.

Gilmore, Gilman and Mary-Clayton Dawson had two hits each for Northview. Stuckey, Berklee Hall andAllison Flowers added on hit each.

Photos by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

