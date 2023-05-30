Gas Prices Up Slightly Over Last Week, AAA Says

May 30, 2023

Florida gas prices increased slightly last week as an estimated 2.1 million Floridians were forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend.

The Florida average price on Memorial Day was $3.41 per gallon. That was the seventh-highest Memorial Day gas price in 20 years but $1.16 per gallon less than last year’s holiday.

The average Monday night in Escambia County was $3.31 per gallon. A North Escambia low of $3.19 could be found at two stations in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the low price was $2.95 at the warehouse clubs.

“Florida gas prices dipped down to $3.38 per gallon last week, but rebounded a few pennies per gallon by the holiday weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices are likely to fluctuate like this throughout the summer travel season. However, we may have already seen the highest prices of this year, unless a major hurricane affects refinery operations along the gulf coast.”

